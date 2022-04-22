MANHIEM, Pa. — The National Wrestling Coaches Association recently released their list of Division II All-Americans.

Three members of the 2022 Super Region II Championship Newberry wrestling team were named: Timothy Decatur, Nolan Wheeler and Armando Acosta, were among the 314 wrestlers nationwide that were honored. Decatur was also one of 95 honorees to wrestle at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships. This makes 28 Newberry wrestlers that have been named to the NWCA All-Academic/Academic All-American Team in the program’s history.

In order for a student athlete to qualify, they must have a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale, with that benchmark at 3.25 for those who qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships and 3.0 for those who earned NCAA D-II All-American status for the 2022 season. The athlete must also have competed in a minimum of four dates of competition.