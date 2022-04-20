MARS HILL, N.C. — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (12-13, 3-8 SAC) earned a dominant 7-0 victory on the road against the Lions of Mars Hill on April 11.

The Wolves set the tone early as Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) and Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) wasted no time asserting themselves for a 6-0 victory at the No. 2 doubles position. Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) were not far behind with a 6-1 win at the top singles position to secure the doubles point. The Wolves were not done yet as Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) came together to earn a 6-4 win at the No. 3 doubles position for the overall sweep of doubles play.

The momentum carried over into singles play as Bivol pressed the attack with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 victory at the top singles position. Zancheta earned a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 5 singles, and Schomburg was able to pick up a 6-4, 6-4 win in the No. 2 singles match to clinch the match overall. The match may have already been secured, but the Wolves wanted more as Friedland was able to shake off a rough second set to take the No. 3 singles position by a score of 7-5, 1-6, 6-0.

Anastopoulo and Blavignat each earned respective victories of 8-4 and 8-6, playing eight-game pro sets in lieu of full matches due to the match having already been clinched, to complete the 7-0 sweep of the Lions.