CHUCKEY, Tenn. — The Newberry College men’s golf team wrapped up the SAC Golf Championship in second place out of the 13 teams competing. The Wolves shot rounds of 283 (-5), 288 (E), and a final round of 278 (-10) for a total score of 849 to finish 15-under. Newberry finished just 12 strokes behind first place Queens who carded a final score of 837 (-27).

Senior Tom Bueschges (Nettetal, Germany) turned in three under-par rounds to finish the tournament tied for third place. Buescghes carded rounds of 70 (-2), 68 (-4), and 67 (-5) for a final score of 205 for -11. Likewise, junior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) finished in the top-10 as he wrapped up play in eighth-place with a total score of 210. Pillar shot rounds of 68 (-4), 73 (+1), and 69 (-3) to finish six-under.

Junior Patrick Jacobs (Prosperity) saw improvement in play every round as he climbed the rankings to finish tied for 23rd place. The Palmetto State native carded rounds of 75 (+3), 72 (E), and a one-under final round of 71 for a total score of 218 (+2).

Corey Chraznowksi (Suwanee, Ga.) finished the tournament tied for 32nd place. The fifth-year senior shot a one-under (71) first round, a second round of 75 (+3) and an identical final round of 75 (+3) to finish with a 221 after three days.

Newcomer Benny Fischer (Regensburg, Germany) rounded out the Wolves in play after finishing tied for 37th place. The freshman turned in rounds of 74 (+2), 78 (+6) and a one-under final round of 71, bringing his three-round total to 223.