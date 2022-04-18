ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced Newberry senior Tom Bueschges (Nettetal, Germany) has been named to the All-SAC Third Team as voted on by the coaches.

“Tom has been a tremendous asset to our program for all four years. He came and started playing in our events almost immediately and since that time has become a completely different player thanks to his hard work and dedication to his game, he’s developed a much better skill in all facets of the game. He’s the captain of our team so he’s earned the respect of the team and is in a leadership role for us. I couldn’t say more about what a pleasure it has been to have him in the program and to have his influence on our team both as a golfer and as a person,” said Head Coach Howard Vroon.

Bueschges is ranked 87th in Division II by Golfstat and carded a 73.19 scoring average this season while leading the Wolves to a No. 10 NCAA ranking in the DII Southeast Region. Bueschges shot the team’s second-lowest round of the season with a 65 (-7) in the first round of the Queens Invitational and recorded one top-five finish, one top-10 finish, and two top-25 finishes this season.