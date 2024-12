ROCK HILL — Newberry’s Nastassia Chamoun has been named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for matches played during the tenth week of the 2022 season, the conference announced Monday.

Chamoun, a junior from Rouen, France, upset the No. 36 ranked singles player in Division II to help the Wolves to a 4-3 victory over the Carson Newman Eagles.

This is Chamoun’s second Player of the Week selection this season.