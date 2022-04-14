WINGATE, N.C. — The No. 17 Newberry College (31-9, 13-5 SAC) baseball team returned to action on Saturday, April 9, as they drew a split with No. 2 Wingate Bulldogs in a doubleheader.

The Wolves picked up the 15-13 win in a slugfest to open the day before dropping a heartbreaking 7-6 decision in the nightcap.

Freshman Scott Templeton (Mt. Pleasant) picked up the win in relief in the opening contest of the day, while redshirt sophomore Colm O’Shea (Sunnyside, N.Y.) notched the save in the game. Freshman Ethan LeBron (Lexington) toed the rubber for the entirety of the second game and even though he drew the loss, he was able to fan 11 batters in the contest.

Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) led the squad with four RBIs on the day. He recorded six hits over the pair of games. Redshirt junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) tallied a trio of RBIs in the opening contest while senior Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.) recorded a pair in the late game. Senior Beau Thompson (Pickens) and freshman Donovan Ford (Greenville) each notched a pair as well in the opener.

The Bulldogs took the lead in the bottom of the first with a single run before the Wolves were able to plate a run in the top of the second. Newberry took their first lead of the day in the top of the third as Gibson knocked a double down the left field line that brought around the run, giving them the 2-1 advantage.

Wingate retook in the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, and that’s when the scoring onslaught started for both sides as the Bulldogs scored three runs. The lead swung back into the Wolves favor as they plated three runs of their own in the top of the fifth to take the lead back 5-4. Gibson plated the third run of the game with an RBI-single to center field before Thompson knocked a two-run blast to right field giving them the one-run advantage.

The Bulldogs were able to retake the lead again in the bottom of the fifth with a three-spot in the frame. However, the Wolves were able to retake their lead in the top of the sixth with a four-run inning to swing the advantage 9-7. A pair of RBI-singles, a sacrifice fly and a bases loaded walk drew those four runs to give them their biggest lead of the day.

A three-run shot by Wingate in the bottom of the sixth swung the lead back to the Bulldogs by one run. Newberry responded in the next half as they extended their lead to three with a four-run inning in the top of the seventh.

Sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) kicked off the inning an RBI-single before Marine drove in a run on a double to center field. He was driven in by a single, as well, before Ford knocked in the last run in the frame with an RBI-double to give the Wolves the 13-10 lead.

Wingate crawled back into the contest with a three-run inning in the bottom of the seventh. However, the Wolves were able to scratch across a run in each of the next two innings while holding the Bulldogs scoreless to give Newberry the 15-13 win in the opener.

The Wolves carried the scoring momentum into the nightcap, as they posted a run in the opening frame and added to that lead in the top of the third, 3-0. Wingate tied up the contest in the bottom of the fourth with one swing of the bat as they knocked another three-run shot.

A single run in the top of the sixth gave the Wolves the lead yet again, but a solo shot from the Bulldogs in the bottom half tied up the game yet again. Newberry looked to control the game heading into the bottom half of the seventh inning as they were able to plate two runs in the top of the frame. However, Wingate was able to knock a two-out three-run scoring double in the seventh as the Wolves were unable to make the final out at the plate to force extra innings, giving Wingate the series.