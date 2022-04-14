SPARTANBURG — The Newberry track and field team took to the track on April 8, at the Second Annual Hub City Invitational, co-hosted by Newberry and USC-Upstate.

On the afternoon, two school records were broken, several more program top-ten marks were set, and three Wolves won their respective events.

Tyla Stolberg led the way on the women’s side as she won the javelin throw with at 35.48m, resetting her school record that she set last week at Southern Wesleyan. The junior from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia placed third in the shot put with a throw of 10.92m.

The Wolves took the top two spots in the women’s discus as Irma Watson Perez and Tiwani Myles threw the first and second-furthest marks in program history to secure the 1-2 finish. Watson Perez took the win with a throw of 39.43m and Myles was not far behind as she took second with a throw of 39.07m.

On the track, Alaya Lindquist ran the second-fastest 800m time in program history with a time of 2:31.62. Emma Johnson added her name to the top-ten list in the 100m as she ran the sixth-fastest time in program history with a finish of 13.12s. Rounding out the highlights on the women’s side was Diamond Wright with the sixth-fastest 400m time in program history with a time of 1:09.15.

On the men’s side, David Fibla led the way as he ran the third-fastest time in program history in the 400m hurdles en route to the event win with a time of 58.03s. Biel Salas added his name to the program top-ten list in the 400m with the fourth-fastest time of 52.13s.