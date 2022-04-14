NEWBERRY — The No. 19 Newberry College women’s tennis team (19-3, 6-3 SAC) came away with a big South Atlantic Conference victory over the No. 27 Carson-Newman Eagles by a score of 4-3 on April 8.

The Eagles struck first by taking the No. 2 doubles match, but Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) earned a 6-3 win at the No. 1 doubles position. With the doubles point on the line, Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) and Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) went blow for blow with their opponents in the No. 3 doubles match to a 5-5 stalemate. However, the Eagles took the next two games to secure the doubles point and the early 1-0 lead.

Griffiths tied up the match with a 6-4, 6-4 win at the No. 3 singles position, but the Eagles defeaedt Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) in three sets to retake the lead. Chamoun then used a pair of dominant sets to come back from a set down to knock off the No. 36 ranked player in the country with an impressive 5-7, 6-0, 6-0 showing in the No. 1 singles match. Castaneda then proved why she is the No. 16 ranked singles player in the nation by giving the Wolves the lead with a 6-4, 7-6 victory at the No. 2 singles position. Ish Singh clinched the win for Newberry after coming back from dropping her first set and forcing a third set by winning a clutch tiebreaker to take the No. 4 singles match by a final score of 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.