NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (10-13, 1-8 SAC) fell by a score of 6-1 to the No. 23 Carson-Newman Eagles on April 8.

The Eagles struck first in doubles by taking the No. 2 doubles match. However, the pairings of Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France)/Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) and Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France)/Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) went blow for blow with their opponents in the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches, respectively. Both teams gave it everything they had, but the Eagles ultimately won both doubles matches in tiebreakers to take the early 1-0 lead.

The Wolves tied things up at 1-1 after Bivol was awarded the win at the top singles position when his opponent retired in the first set. Anastopoulo put up a strong second set in the No. 2 singles match, forcing yet another tiebreaker, and Blavignat was neck-and-neck with his opponent in the No. 5 singles match before ultimately falling by a score of 7-6, 2-6, 6-7. However, despite the impressive efforts shown, Carson-Newman took the match overall by a score of 6-1.