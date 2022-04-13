HARTSVILLE — On the final day of Conference Championship Play, the Newberry College women’s golf team finished the tournament in eleventh place out of a field of 13. The team shot a final round score of 333 (+45) and a three-round total of 981 (+117).

“The fight the team had was incredible, just the work ethic, the ambition, and emotion they had today were amazing. I think it lit a fire under them to where they know that good things are ahead of them.” said Head Coach Charles Van Horn.

Freshman Juliä Jarvholm (Umeå, Sweden) secured her 24th place finish after shooting a third round of 75 (+3) and a three-round total of 234 (+18). Fellow freshman Ida Hansen (Oerebro, Sweden) finished in a tie for 27th after firing a third round of 80 for an eight-over performance and a 237 (+21) three-round total.

Sophomore Sofia Liden (Sweden) finished in 53rd place, shooting a three-round total of 252 (+36). Senior Amiyah Starnes (Columbia) wrapped up play in 55th place. The Palmetto State native shot a three-round total of 260 (+44).

Rounding out the scoring for the Wolves was sophomore Ashton Thomas (Spartanburg) finishing in 58th place after shooting a total score of 269 (+53).