NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball team had a week of ups and downs as they were able to get a win early in the week, but suffered two losses on Friday and Saturday to end the week of April 3.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs hosted region foe Batesburg-Leesville in what turned out to be a low scoring affair, the Bulldogs coming out on top by the score of 3-1. The Bulldogs were able to scratch one run in the first inning and two in the third to get the win and hold off the Panthers, who had a late game push. Senior Jake Wilber had the walk-off assist from center field as he threw out a Batesburg runner tagging up from third to home to end the game. Coye Cutshall got the win on the mound as he threw 6.1 innings and allowed four hits and one run, while striking out five. Ryan Barnett pitched the last two thirds of the game and earned the save on the mound. Miyquan Darby went 2-3 at the plate with one run and three stolen bases. Jake Wilber was also 2-3 with a run scored.

On Friday, the Bulldogs traveled to Batesburg-Leesville looking to get the sweep over the Panthers but it did not go as planned for the Bulldogs. Batesburg opened up the scoring early as they scored one in the bottom of the first and then notched three in the third, one in the fourth, and one in the fifth to go up 6-0. Newberry was able to get one late to end the game with the score of 6-1. The Bulldogs did not perform well at the plate, being held to two hits on the night. Jake Wilber suffered his first loss of the season on the mound.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs began play in the Sandlapper Classic hosted by Gilbert High School. Game one for the Bulldogs was against Westwood High. The Bulldogs did not play well defensively behind senior Colby Bickley as they notched five errors in the field. Westwood jumped out early with a 9-1 lead, but the Bulldogs had a late push to make it 9-7. Westwood was able to hold off the Dogs in the end to end the game 9-7. Bickley pitched four innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs. Jake Wilber and freshman Bryce Satterwhite led the Bulldogs at the plate with Wilber going 2-2 with a double, run, and an RBI and Satterwhite going 2-3 with a double, run, and an RBI.

The Bulldogs now sit at 11-4 on the year and 5-2 in region play.