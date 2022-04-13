WINGATE, N.C. — Friday opened a weekend series with a pair of nationally-ranked teams in league action. The No. 17 Newberry College Wolves (30-8, 12-4 SAC) dropped the opener of the three-game tilt against the No. 2 Wingate University Bulldogs on April 8.

Senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) notched a pair of RBIs on the evening, a mark that tied for the team lead in the contest as fellow senior Beau Thompson (Pickens) brought in a pair, as well. Freshman Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico) added a run.

Newberry kicked off the contest with a string of base runners. Sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) started with a single before Tarrance drew a walk to put two on the bags. Junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) loaded the bases with a single to center field, but they were only able to scratch across one run. A hard ground out brought around the lone run of the inning for the Wolves giving them the 1-0 lead.

Wingate responded with a five-spot in the bottom half of the frame, and though the Wolves loaded the bags again in the top of the second, they were unable to respond. However, Thompson recorded his second RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third to bring the margin back to three. The Bulldogs knocked a solo shot in the bottom of the third to extend their lead back to 6-2.

A two-RBI single in the top of the fourth pulled Newberry back to within two runs. However, that was as close as they would get as though they were able to plate another run, the Bulldogs recorded four more over that stretch to take the 10-5 victory.