NEWBERRY — In their seventh conference matchup of the season, the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team dropped their third-straight contest as they fell to the sixth-ranked Wingate Bulldogs on April 9, at home. The loss brings Newberry to 7-6 (3-4 SAC).

The matchup started off with Wingate getting on the board first followed by three more goals to go up 4-0 headed into the second quarter. Despite the first quarter shutout, senior Tim Roesler, freshman Jack Travassos and senior Alec Fletcher all caused turnovers in the first period.

The Bulldogs tacked on four more goals to start the second before junior Curtis Bukta netted a score to put the Wolves on the board at the 1:39 mark in the second. Wingate closed out the half with another goal to head into the halftime break with a 9-1 advantage.

Bukta opened the second half with his second goal of the day to cut the deficit down to seven. The Wolves began to show life as they outscored the Bulldogs 3-2 in the third quarter. Senior Zachary Sunderland and sophomore Mac Ryan both registered goals in the third, but Wingate’s held an 11-4 lead headed into the fourth.

Sophomore Baker Westmoreland notched his first goal of the day on a man-up opportunity at the 13:28 mark in the fourth quarter. This was followed by Ryan’s second goal of the day less than a minute later to bring Newberry within five. Bukta secured his seventh hat trick of the season at the 11:08 mark and cut the deficit to four, 11-7. Wingate responded with two more goals to extend the advantage back to six. Westmoreland and Sunderland netted goals at the under five minute mark, but the comeback effort fell short as Wingate went on to win, 14-9.

Despite the loss, Newberry won the save battle, 15-11, and went four-for-seven on extra-man opportunities. Bukta had a team-high five-point performance on three goals and two assists. Senior Zachary Dadabo won eight out of 16 faceoffs while scooping three ground balls in the process.