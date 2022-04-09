NEWBERRY — Dantzler Long will transition to the sport of rugby at Newberry College after signing her letter of intent last week.

Long, a Mid-Carolina High School senior, has been playing soccer for six years, but recently decided to cross over to rugby in the fall. This means Long will be a player for the inaugural women’s rugby team at Newberry College.

She said the reason she chose Newberry College was because she fell in love with the campus and the family aspect of the school.

“I’m looking forward to trying something new and having experiences against strong competition,” she said.

While at Newberry College, the 18-year-old Long plans on majoring in exercise science.

