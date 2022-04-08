NEWBERRY — With the men’s and women’s tennis both earning victories against UVA Wise on April 1, Head Coach Mark Gardiner has officially eclipsed 300 regular season wins at the helm.

“Those 300 wins were primarily from about 100 different athletes,” said Gardiner. “They are the ones that got the 300 wins.”

Gardiner began his tenure at Newberry as the head coach of the men’s tennis program in the 2010-11 season; he took the helm of the women’s team as well the following year. He took both programs to new heights, coaching 31 All-South Atlantic Conference (SAC) selections in singles, 17 All-SAC doubles teams, a SAC Freshman of the Year, and a SAC Player of the Year. He led the men’s program to qualify for the SAC Tournament nine times while leading the women’s team to the conference tournament on seven occasions.

“It has been a pleasure to have been here for that long to be able to get that 300th win,” said Gardiner. “That is awesome for our players, and I give all of the credit to them.”