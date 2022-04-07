MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The Newberry College (27-7) baseball team dropped a 12-6 decision to the Bobcats of Georgia College on March 30.

Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) was perfect at the plate on the day, going 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Freshman Ben Freeman (Easley) also notched a pair. Overall, the Wolves scattered 10 hits in the contest while only leaving five runners on the bags.

Newberry tallied three runs in the top of the first started by a lead-off double by sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington). He found his way over to third on a sacrifice bunt by senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.). Junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) drove him home on the next at bat as he sent a single to center field that gave them the 1-0 advantage.

Gibson drove Marine over to third base and also moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Freeman then picked up both of his RBIs on the day on a single through the right side of the infield. That plated both the runners and gave Newberry the 3-0 lead. The Bobcats answered in the bottom of the frame with just a single run, leaving the score at 3-1 after the first.

However, after retiring the side in order in the top of the frame, the Bobcats exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead by a 7-3 margin and did not relinquish it. Newberry tried to claw back into the contest in the top of the third. They plated two more runs off a two-run shot by Gibson to close the gap to two, but that would be the closest they got.

Georgia College was able to post two more runs in the bottom of the fifth and added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh to extend their lead out to 12-5. The Wolves scratched across a run in the top of the eighth, but the Bobcats wrapped up the 12-6 win.