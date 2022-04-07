NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball team had a very big week as they were able to get two region wins and also defeat cross town rival, Mid-Carolina High School, for the first time since 2015.

On April 29, the Bulldogs traveled to Eau Claire High School to play a double header against the Shamrocks. The Bulldogs won both games by scores of 17-0 and 18-3 to add two more region wins on the year.

In game one, sophomore Darius Elkins got the win on the mound with offensive help from Zsyheim Epps, Miyquan Darby, Bryce Satterwhite, Will Satterwhite, Coye Cutshall and Kayven Gibson. Cutshall hit his first career home run in game one on the way to the Bulldogs victory. Kayven Gibson started on the mound for game two and got the win, with offensive help from Epps, Ryan Barnett, Darby and Cutshall.

On March 31, the Bulldogs traveled to rival Mid-Carolina High School to face the Rebels in their first matchup of the season. The Rebels got on the board early in the bottom of the first with a run scored on an error by the Bulldogs. Newberry answered in the top of the second with a run when sophomore Noah Mills scored on a passed ball. Newberry added three in the top of the third inning with hits from seniors Colby Bickley and Jake Wilber which allowed Epps and Darby to score. Bickley was also able to score on a squeeze bunt by Noah Mills to make it 4-1 Bulldogs.

The Rebels answered right back with three runs due to some defensive mistakes by the Bulldogs, tying the game at 4-4. The Bulldogs were able to push across the go ahead run in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly by senior Jake Wilber to score fellow senior Epps and this was all the Bulldogs needed. The Dawgs held off the Rebels in the sixth and seventh inning to win the game by the score of 5-4. Jake Wilber got the start and the win on the mound for Newberry as he threw six innings, allowing four hits and four runs (no earned runs), while striking out two, and walking one.

Wilber is now 5-0 on the year as a starter. Cutshall notched his first save on the year by going through the heart of the Mid-Carolina batting order in the seventh. Darby, Barnett and Epps led the Bulldogs offensively with Darby going 2-4 with one run scored, Barnett going 1-2, and Epps going 1-3 with two runs scored.

This marks the first time since 2015 that the Bulldogs have been able to defeat the Rebels in baseball.

The Bulldogs now sit at 10-2 on the year and 4-1 in region play.