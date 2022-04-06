CENTRAL — The Newberry track and field teams returned to action at the Gotta Run Invitational, hosted by Southern Wesleyan. The Wolves had five different athletes win their respective events and 30 new program top 10 times were set.

The highlight of the weekend came in the men’s hammer throw as Jase Hunter, Kegan Crowell and Jon Williams became the first trio in program history to sweep in any event. Hunter led the way with a 53.74m, a new school record, Crowell was second with a throw of 46.46m and Williams took the bronze with a throw of 46.27m. Walker Flores also added his name to the top 10 list in the hammer throw with a mark of 35.60m. However, Hunter wasn’t finished with just one podium spot as he landed another top three finish in the discus on Saturday with a throw of 41.98m, good for second all-time in program history. Crowell and Flores also joined the top 10 list in the discus as Crowell threw a mark of 39.96m and Flores threw 31.83m, good for fourth and tenth all time, respectively.

On the track for the men, Elijah Fulmore topped the podium in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.86s, the second-fastest time in program history. Biel Salas also joined Fulmore on the podium with a third place finish in a time of 15.33s, third fastest all-time. Salas also ran the second-fastest 400m hurdles time in school history with a finish of 57.98s. Fulmore was also part of the 4×100 team that finished third and broke the school record with a time of 42.15s alongside Cameron Henderson, Kayln Cook and Kalvin Tobias.

Other program top 10 performances on the men’s side included:

• Sean Price – javelin, 48.70m – #2 all-time.

• Nevius Fisher – long jump, 6.65m – #2 all-time; 100m, 10.99s – #3 all-time.

• David Fibla – 400m, 52.03s – #3 all-time.

• Davison Wright – 100m, 11.08s – #6 all-time.

On the women’s side, Andrea Pascual-Rivera continued her dominant stretch as she placed first in the hammer throw with a school record of 48.37m. Kennedy Myers threw the fifth-furthest mark in the hammer with a mark of 32.53m. Myers followed that up with a third place finish in the discus with a school record throw of 35.25m. Pascual-Rivera also had a high mark in that event as she finished with a furthest throw of 31.24m, good for seventh all-time. Tyla Stolberg placed second in the javelin in her debut for the season with a school record throw of 35.35m. Meanwhile, Savannah Jordan joined Stolberg on the top 10 list in the javelin with a throw of 28.38m, good for second all time in program history.

On the track for the women of Newberry, Sarah Abumere placed first in the 100m with a time of 12.38s. Tyshira Green also joined the top 10 list in program history as she ran 13.40 in the 100m and 27.47s in the 200m, good for seventh all-time in both events. Abumere also was part of the 4x100m team that placed first alongside the three Johnsons in Jada Johnson, Emma Johnson and Charlette Johnson.

Other top 10 marks on the women’s side included:

• Reagan Wells – 800m, 2:35.39 – #4 all-time; 1500m, 5:41.68 – #4 all-time.

• Layla Warren – 100m hurdles, 16.18s – #3 all-time.

• Diamond Wright – 100m hurdles, 17.50s – #4 all-time.

• ShaNadia Marshall – shot put, 10.29m – #4 all-time.