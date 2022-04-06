Marcel Schomburg dropped his two matches as Newberry lost their match with Limestone. Newberry College Athletics

Newberry College Athletics

GAFFNEY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (10-12, 1-7 SAC) fell on the road to the Limestone Saints, 5-2, on April 2.

The Saints struck first in doubles play by claiming the No. 2 doubles position, but Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) took care of business with a 6-4 victory at the top doubles position. With the doubles point on the line, Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) put together a strong performance to apply pressure, but the Saints just held them off to claim the No. 3 doubles match by a score of 6-4, taking the doubles point.

The Saints extended their lead to 2-0 in singles play by taking the No. 6 singles position, but Bivol continued his impressive true campaign with a 6-1, 6-3 win at the top singles position. However, Limestone secured victories at the No. 2 and No. 4 singles positions to clinch the match. With the match decided, the remaining singles matches would play eight-game pro-sets in lieu of full matches, but they proved to be very competitive. Anastopoulo went blow-for-blow with his opponent before ultimately falling by a narrow margin of 8-6, but Blavignat forced a tiebreaker and secured a 9-8 victory at the No. 5 singles position to close out the match on a positive note.