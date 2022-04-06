SPARTANBURG — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (10-2, 4-1 SAC) earned a dominant 19-2 victory on the road against the Converse Valkyries April 2. A career-high, six-assist performance from Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) secured the double-digit win.

The Wolves hit the ground running as Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) and Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) were each able to find the back of the net in the opening minute. Plumer then caused a turnover, and proceeded to scoop the ground ball and fire it in for a goal. Richardson then found the back of the net twice more for the early hat trick, not even five minutes into the contest. The Valkyries were able to get on the board, but Madalyn Messersmith (Stevensville, Md.) and Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta) scored a pair of goals of their own to close out the opening period.

Sierra Hummell (Myrtle Beach) opened up the second quarter by taking advantage of a man-up opportunity and converted on a free position attempt. The defense then locked in to hold Converse scoreless for the second quarter while Hart and Robin Hall (Rockledge, Fla.) each scored to close out the half with a 10-1 lead.

Wood wasted no time to press the attack in the second half, scoring her second goal of the afternoon less than thirty seconds into the third quarter. Plumer scored her second goal of the day a few minutes later before finding Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) to push the lead out to 13-1. Hummell, Johnston and Hart each scored one more time to close out the quarter with a 16-1 advantage.

Converse scored again early in the fourth quarter, but Keegan Hanson (Rockledge, Fla.) found Johnston who completed her own hat trick. Plumer then found Olivia Travassos (Burlington, Ontario) who scored her first goal of the season on the play. Richardson scored one more time late to close out a dominant 19-2 performance for the Wolves.

Plumer led the way with an eight-point performance with a pair of goals and an outstanding six assists while also causing three turnovers defensively. Richardson led all players in scoring with four goals with Hart and Johnston each putting up hat tricks. Meanwhile, Wood may not have had her usual scoring output with only two goals, but she provided a major contribution on the defensive end by securing three ground balls and causing a career-high six turnovers.