GAFFNEY — The No. 17 Newberry College women’s tennis team (18-3, 5-3 SAC) was able to earn a tough 4-3 victory on the road against the Limestone Saints on April 2.

The Wolves struck quickly in doubles play as Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) and Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) put together a convincing 6-2 victory in the No. 3 doubles match, but the Saints answered by taking the No. 2 doubles position. With the doubles point on the line, Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) took care of business and helped the Wolves to the early lead with a 6-3 win at the top doubles position.

The doubles point proved to be crucial as singles play was competitive from top to bottom. The Saints tied up the match with a victory at the No. 2 singles position, but Castaneda asserted her dominance in the second set for a 7-5, 6-1 win at the top singles position to retake the lead. Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) then earned a tough 7-6, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles to put the Wolves one win away from taking the match overall. However, the Saints did not go down without a fight. Griffiths and Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) each put together strong performances, but the Saints struck back by winning decisive third sets against them both at the No. 4 and No. 6 singles matches to tie things up 3-3. With the match on the line, Spice overcame dropping her first for an impressive come-from-behind victory at the No. 5 singles match by a score of 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 to secure the Wolves’ 18th win of the season.