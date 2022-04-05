NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team lost their second-straight contest as they fell to the fourth ranked Limestone Saints (LU), 24-12, April 2 at Setzler Field. With the loss, Newberry drops to 7-5 (3-3 SAC).

Things started off rocky for the Wolves, as LU scored two goals within the first 30 seconds of the contest. Freshman Nolan Downey managed to register a save, but Limestone went on to outscore Newberry 7-0 in the first quarter.

Limestone scored the first goal of the second quarter, as well, but junior Scott Reed responded on a man-up goal to put the Wolves on the board. Junior Curtis Bukta then fired one into the back of the net less than a minute later to cut the lead to six, 8-2. Limestone continued the scoring charge throughout the second quarter. They scored six unanswered before senior Zachary Sunderland netted a goal to close the first half and cut the Saints lead to 14-3.

Reed opened up the second half with a goal on another man-up opportunity, but Limestone responded to push their lead back to eleven. Senior Gregory Gerber Jr. (Fredrick, Md.) caused a turnover at the 12:48 mark which led to Bukta’s second goal of the day on an assist from sophomore Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.). Reed and Sunderland both tacked on third quarter goals followed by sophomore Miles Jones (Jupiter, Fla.) lone goal of the day. Newberry outscored Limestone 5-4 in the third period to head into the final quarter down 18-8.

Westmoreland started the fourth quarter with a man-up goal to cut the deficit down to nine. Limestone answered with three-straight before junior Brock Strong netted a score at the 5:00 minute mark. Reed and Westmoreland scored the Wolves final two goals as they fell to the Limestone Saints, 24-12.