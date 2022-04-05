ANDERSON — The Newberry softball team visited the Anderson Trojans April 2, and left with two losses.

Game one:

Anderson struck first with one run in the first inning, but the Wolves were able to keep the Trojan lineup for the moment. However, the Wolves could only manage two hits in game one as they were held scoreless for only the second time this season. Anderson pulled away with five runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to come away with the five inning victory 10-0.

Game two:

The Wolves started to get some offense going early in game two as Emily Hughes stole two bases and was brought home by a Sierra Brogdon RBI groundout. However, Anderson responded in the bottom half of the inning with a home run.

Both pitchers put up zeros until the fifth inning when Newberry got back in front with two runs. RBI hits from Vanessa Wilson and Emily Hughes made it 3-1. The Trojans hit another home run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 3-2 and threatened with more, but Sullivan retired the next two batters to preserve the lead.

Newberry got Wilson into scoring position with a double in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t bring her home. Down to their last three outs, the Trojans led off the bottom of the seventh with another solo home run to tie the game and followed with a two-run home run four batters later to secure the sweep 5-3.