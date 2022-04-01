NEWBERRY — The Wolves struggled to plate runs in a doubleheader against the Royals of Queens University of Charlotte.

The Newberry College (26-6, 9-3 SAC) baseball team dropped a pair of contests to the visitors as they failed to secure a conference series for the first time this season.

The Wolves posted 17 hits in the doubleheader, but only mustered five runs on the day as they dropped an extended 14-inning contest 7-2, and dropped the nightcap 6-3. Freshman Tyler Chinpire (Jupiter, Fla.) worked a scoreless five innings in the first game, while sophomore Wesley Livingston (Pomaria) turned in three innings of scoreless relief in the late game.

Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) was the only Wolf to post multiple hit games in both contests while senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) recorded a trio of hits in the opener. Senior Beau Thompson recorded two RBIs for the Wolves in the early game and tallied one in the late game. Freshman Ben Freeman (Easley) who recorded one as well.

Gibson found himself in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth and scored on a home run by Thompson. Queens scratched across a run in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to pull even and neither team would be able to score a run in the final innings of regulation play.

Queens, however; would be able to break the deadlock in the top of the fourteenth as they plated five runs in the frame with the Wolves unable to respond, taking the 7-2 decision.

The night cap started similarly as the Wolves were able to jump to an early two run lead in the first inning. A bases loaded wild pitch brought around the first run of the inning before a hard groundout by Thompson plated the other and gave the Wolves the 2-0 lead. However, it would be Queens who swung the lead back into their favor in the top of the second as they were able to post three runs in the inning.

Queens further extended their lead in the top of the fifth with three runs.

Looking to make a drastic comeback in the bottom of the seventh, the Wolves loaded the bases with two-outs and scored one run off a single by Freeman to bring the margin back to just three. However, the comeback bid fell short. The game ended on a hard ground out to third base, giving the Royals the 6-3 win.