NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball won two games this week while also losing two.

The Bulldogs suffered losses against Clinton High School on Monday, March 21, and Saluda High School on Friday, March 26. They were able to beat Saluda on Tuesday and Whitmire High School on Thursday to go 2-2 on the week.

The Bulldogs fell to Clinton by a score of 7-0. The game slipped away early and the Bulldogs couldn’t recover. Clinton jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning and added one in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Colby Bickley threw well in his debut as a starter, allowing six hits and two earned runs, but ended up with the loss. Offense was a struggle as Newberry was only able to scratch three hits on the night.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs were able to get back on track with a win over Saluda by a score of 14-4 in five innings. Saluda jumped on the board first with one run in the second inning. Newberry answered with six runs in the bottom half of the second. Saluda answered back with three in the top of the third followed by Newberry scoring three in the bottom of the third. Newberry tacked on two in the fourth and three in the fifth to put the game away. Jake Wilber (4-0) got the win as he threw another gem on the mound for the Bulldogs. He was also 3-3 at the plate with three runs, two RBI, and a stolen base. Zyheim Epps and Colby Bickley also had big games at the plate with Epps going 2-4 with a run scored, two RBIs and a stolen base and Bickley going 2-3 with two runs scored.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs took on cross-county opponent Whitmire. The game was a close affair until the Bulldogs were able to get things going offensively. With three runs in the top of the third followed by one in the fourth and 11 in the fifth to put the game away and take the win by a score of 15-2. Jake Wilber, again, led the team offensively going 4-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. The big 11 run inning was courtesy of big hits by Noah Mills, Bryce Satterwhite, Zack Hare, Zyheim Epps and a double by Coye Cutshall. Noah Mills, Coye Cutshall, Ryan Barnett, Miyquan Darby and Colby Bickley all had big games at the plate. Liam Davenport (1-0) got the win and threw an excellent game on the mound pitching five innings and allowing four hits, two runs, one walkand striking out four.

Friday was not a great day on the diamond for the Bulldogs, as they lost their first region game to the Saluda Tigers by the score of 11-1. Coye Cutshall (2-1) suffered his first loss on the year, as well. Saluda started off the scoring by putting up four in the bottom of the second, followed by four in the third, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth. Saluda’s starting pitcher held the Bulldogs in check, only allowing one hit through five innings.

The Bulldogs now sit at 7-2 on the year and 2-1 in region play.