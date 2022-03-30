CHUCKEY, Tenn. — After the final day of play, the Newberry College men’s golf team placed fourth out of a field of 17 at the Tusculum Invitational with rounds of 287 (-1) and 297 (+9) to finish with 583 (+7). Tusculum finished the invitational in first place, shooting a 568 (-9) over two rounds.

Junior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) led the Wolves the entire tournament as he turned in rounds of 68 (-4) and 73 (+1) for a total score of 141(-3). Pillar finished the invitational in third place, after finishing round one tied for first.

Junior Patrick Jacobs (Prosperity) finished the invitational tied for eighth after finishing day one in the same position. Jacobs carded rounds of 71 (-1) and 72 (E) to turn in a total score of 143 (-1).

Corey Chrzanowksi (Suwanee, Ga.) wrapped up play tied for 26th after two rounds. The Suwanee native shot a first round of 73 (+1) and a second round of 76 (+4) for a total of 149 (+5).

Junior Frederic Ruess (Hamburg, Germany) finished tied for 31st as he carded two identical rounds of 75 (+3) to wrap up the invitational shooting a 150 (+6). Junior Tom Bueschges (Nettetal, Germany) carded a round of 75 (+3) and a round of 76 (+4) for a total of 151 (+7) and tied for 38th place.