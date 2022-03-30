WINGATE — The No. 11 Newberry College women’s tennis team (16-3, 3-3 SAC) fell on the road to No. 22 Wingate 5-2 on March 22.

The Bulldogs struck first in doubles play, taking the No. 3 doubles position, but Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) and Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) responded with a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles. With the doubles point on the line, Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) went toe-to-toe with their opponents at No. 1 doubles, forcing a tiebreaker. However, despite a hard-fought match, the Bulldogs were able to win the tiebreaker, securing the doubles point.

Castaneda got the Wolves on the board with an impressive 7-5, 6-4 victory at the top singles position over the No. 26 ranked player in the country, Wingate’s Camilla Ciaccia. The Bulldogs responded by taking the No. 6 singles match, and they were also able to defeat Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) in a very competitive No. 5 singles match by a score of 7-6, 6-4. Chamoun was able to find success at the No. 2 singles position, shaking off losing her first set to come back for the 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory to keep the Wolves’ hopes alive. However, despite strong efforts from Singh and Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) against ranked individuals, the Bulldogs took the match overall.