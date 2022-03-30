WINGATE — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (9-11, 0-6 SAC) fell to the No. 34 Wingate Bulldogs 6-1 despite strong doubles performances on March 22.

The Wolves hit the ground running as Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) powered their way to a 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles. Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) were then able to earn a 6-2 victory at the No. 3 doubles position to secure the doubles point and the early lead.

The Bulldogs struck back in singles play, but the Wolves kept fighting. Zancheta and Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) each played very competitive first sets. Bivol forced a tiebreaker in his second set at the top singles position, and Anastopoulo forced the No. 3 singles match to go to a third set. However, despite the strong efforts, Wingate won all six singles matches to win the match overall.