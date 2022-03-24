HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The No. 11 Newberry College women’s tennis team (16-2, 3-2 SAC) finished their trip to Hilton Head for the PTR Spring Tennis Fest with a 7-0 sweep over Shepherd on March 18.

The Wolves started off the match strong in doubles play, winning all three doubles matches by a combined score of 18-1. Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) and Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) combined for a 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles. Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) and Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) teamed up for a 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles. Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) and Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) then completed the sweep of doubles play by securing the top doubles position by a score of 6-0.

The Newberry dominance continued into singles play with Singh, Spice, Harfield, and Rebecca Gibbons (Rock Hill) all winning their matches by unblemished scores of 6-0, 6-0. Castaneda secured the top singles position as well with a 6-2, 6-0 victory. In the most competitive match of the day, Madison Conwell (West Columbia) came from behind to win the No. 3 singles match in a third-set super-tiebreaker by a final score of 3-6, 6-0, [10-3], securing the clean sweep overall.