HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (8-10, 0-5 SAC) earned a 6-1 victory over the LeTourneau Yellow Jackets on March 17, at the PTR Spring Tennis Fest.

The Yellow Jackets came out strong in doubles play by taking the No. 3 doubles match against Adam Black (Saluda) and Luke Layton (Columbia). The Wolves responded with Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) earning a tough 7-5 victory at No. 2 doubles. However, despite a tightly contested match, the Yellow Jackets secured the doubles point by taking the No. 1 doubles position by a score of 7-5.

LeTourneau may have won the doubles point, but it was all Newberry throughout singles play as the Wolves came out on top in all six singles matches. Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) got things started by continuing his outstanding freshman season with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win at the top singles position. Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) was not far behind, putting the Wolves up 2-1 with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles. Blavignat continued the strong singles play with a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles, and then, senior captain, Anastopoulo, clinched the match overall with a 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles. Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) and Layton then completed the sweep of singles play with respective wins of 9-8, (8-6) and 6-3, 3-6, [10-6] to round out the 6-1 Newberry win over LeTourneau.