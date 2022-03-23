HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The No. 16 ranked Newberry College women’s tennis team (15-2, 3-2 SAC) kicked off their spring break trip to Hilton Head Island for the PTR Spring Tennis Fest with a win over the Slippery Rock (Pa.) Lions.

The Wolves asserted themselves early with their doubles play as Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) and Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) were able to make quick work at No. 2 doubles with a 6-0 victory. Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) and Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) secured the doubles point not long after with a 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles before Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) and Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) completed the clean sweep of the doubles matches.

In singles play, Castaneda asserted her dominance with a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles to put the Wolves up 2-0. The Lions were able to get on the board by taking the No. 5 singles match, but Spice channelled the momentum of winning a first-set tiebreaker to take the No. 6 singles position 7-6, 6-2. Chamoun clinched the match overall with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles, but the Wolves were not finished as Singh and Griffiths were able to claim No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, to give Newberry a 6-1 victory over Slippery Rock.