WHITMIRE — Andrew Campbell has been selected as the next head football coach at Whitmire Community School.

Campbell, a 2007 graduate of Whitmire Community School and a 2011 graduate of Coastal Carolina, has spent the last ten years on the coaching staff at WCS. Campbell also had a two-year coaching stint at Myrtle Beach High School before returning home to teach social studies and coach football and softball. Campbell has served as the defensive coordinator for the past eight seasons for the Wolverine football team.