PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior, Zach Hornsby, will have the opportunity to wrestle at the collegiate level after signing his letter of intent to Newberry College.

In regard to why he joined the Wolves, Hornsby said, “Newberry College because they have a great program, great coaches, great teammates and a great community.”

Hornsby, 18, has been wrestling for the last four years and was recognized this year for earning 100 wins in the sport.

While on the mat at Newberry College, Hornsby is looking forward to reaching his full potential and growing as a person. He also plans to major in either education or business.

