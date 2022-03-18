Three wrestlers named all-conference

GREENVILLE — The South Atlantic Conference Carolinas announced their postseason awards March 7. The awards include three Wolves named to the all-conference team, and Head Coach Deral Brown was named Coach of the Year, as voted on by his peers.

Brown won this award in his first season as head coach at his alma mater after being named to the position in the fall. Brown led the Wolves to a 9-5 dual record, 6-3 in conference play. The dual season was highlighted by a fourth place finish at NWCA National Duals, in which his squad upset two ranked opponents. The Wolves also placed the highest of any team in the Super Region at the Midwest Classic in December. The Wolves capped off the season by winning the program’s second consecutive Super Region II title and tenth overall.

Three Wolves were also awarded all-conference honors, Isiah Royal and Caleb Spears were named to the first team and Evan Carrigan was named to the second team.

Spears and Royal have been the two most dominant forces in the Wolves lineup, with neither losing a match in the calendar year, and Spears last loss coming at the Midwest Classic in December. The two continued their dominant run in the Super Region Tournament. Royal won his fourth super region title and Spears won his second in a row.

Carrigan has been a spark at the top of the lineup and has given the Wolves several bonus point opportunities at the start of duals. The biggest of these came at NWCA National Duals where he earned a major decision over the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class. He also pinned his opponent to start the dual in the Wolves’ quarterfinal matchup against #14 Upper Iowa. Carrigan finished second at the Super Region II tournament after an injury forced him to forfeit his championship match.