ST. LOUIS, Mo. — After becoming the 45th and 46th All-Americans in program history, Isiah Royal and Caleb Spears returned to Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, March 13, to compete.

For Royal, he was looking for his second national title in a row and, for Spears, a chance to end his career with a third place finish.

Royal got things started in his 149 lb. semifinal where he found himself in a defensive duel against Sam Turner of Nebraska-Kearney. Both wrestlers traded escapes from the bottom position in the second and third period. Royal, despite coming close numerous times, could not secure a takedown and the match went to sudden victory. However, Turner secured a takedown early into the first sudden victory period to hand Royal his first loss of the season.

Caleb Spears was up next as he wrestled in his consolation quarterfinal match at 174 lbs. However, Spears could never really get on the offensive as he fell in a 12-3 major decision to Dillon Walker of Mercyhurst.

Royal got a chance to bounce back as he wrestled in the consolation semifinals and shook off a quick takedown from Logan Bailey of Indianapolis to win via an 8-4 decision to send him to the third place match later in the session.

Royal’s third place match was a back-and-forth affair. but the defending national champion could not find his footing and fell via a 6-2 decision to Jacob Ealy of Pitt-Johnstown. Royal finished his career as one of the most decorated wrestlers in Newberry history, a five-time national qualifier and a four-time All-American.

Rounding out the weekend was Spears wrestling for seventh in his final match of his career. Spears used two takedowns to fend off Allen Michel of New Mexico Highlands to end his career with a seventh place finish at the NCAA Championship.