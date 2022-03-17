NEW ORLEANS, La. — The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released their indoor all-region teams. The first four Newberry athletes ever named to the Southeast Region Team are Sarah Abumere, Irma Watson Perez, Jase Hunter and Elijah Fulmore.

Abumere was named to the list for her third place finish in the 200m at the SAC Indoor Championships. In addition to her 200m performance, she placed third in the 60m, becoming the first Newberry athlete to podium twice at the SAC Championships. She also reset the school record in both events at almost every meet the Wolves competed.

Irma Watson Perez was named to the all-region team in the weight throw, an event in which she also reset the school record numerous times and finished just short of the podium in a fourth place finish at the SAC Indoor Championships.

Jase Hunter was also named to the team in the weight throw. Hunter made history as he became the first Newberry SAC Indoor Champion in the history of the program with his throw of 16.64, which was also a school record.

The last Newberry athlete named was Elijah Fulmore in the 60m hurdles. Fulmore finished fifth overall in the event but set the school record in prelims with a time of 8.24s, just .03 short of the NCAA Championship provisional qualifying mark.