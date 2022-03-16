ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Caleb Spears came just short last year of reaching his goal of being an All-American. but he didn’t let his final season end the same way.

As the clock ticked toward zero in his match against Pitt-Jamestown’s Brock Biddle, that goal became a reality as he secured a top-eight spot on day one of the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships. Isiah Royal joined Spears as he went 2-0 on the day.

Session I:

Evan Carrigan got the first session started against Christian Mejia of McKendree. Mejia took down Carrigan late in the first period. Carrigan worked hard in the second at the neutral position, but Mejia fended off every shot that Carrigan threw his way. Carrigan started the last period on top but dropped the 2-1 decision, moving Carrigan to the consolation bracket pigtail.

Timothy Decatur was next on the mat for the Wolves against Jack Huffman of Augustana, but fell to a 4-1 decision to send him to the consolation bracket.

At 149, Isiah Royal found himself in a dogfight as he went against Northern State’s Wyatt Turnquist early in the first quarter. Turnquist found his way out of it to make it 2-1. Royal escaped from bottom to start the second period to make it 3-1, but Turnquist returned the favor to start the third. Royal was able to see out the rest of the match to keep his perfect season alive

Talon Seitz took to the mat next at 165 and multiple near fall opportunities for Matt Malcom of Nebraska-Kearney moved Seitz to the consolation bracket.

The last first round matchup came at 174 where Caleb Spears was locked in a fairly even match with Daniel Beemer of Ashland. Beemer made a mistake as he took a shot at Spears’ legs which he was able to counter and put the Eagle wrestler on his back for a four count near fall. After Beemer partially rolled out of the first near fall, Spears got him back on his back and was able to put both shoulder blades to the mat for the pin. This is the second year in a row that the Wolves have had a pin in the NCAA Tournament.

Evan Carrigan concluded the session with his consolation pigtail bout. Carrigan couldn’t quite get on offense quick enough against Jaxson Rohman of Augustana as a 9-2 decision ended his run in St. Louis.

Session II:

Timothy Decatur started the session off at 133 and battled against Collin Wickramaratna of Kutztown. A six point play by Wickramaratna put the match out of reach as Decatur ended his run with a 13-7 loss.

Next to the mat for his quarterfinal bout was Royal who used a four point near fall and was within inches of pinning Josh Laubach of Alderson Broaddus. Royal added another late takedown plus the riding time point to make it a 10-1 major decision and made Royal the first four-time All-American in program history.

Talon Seitz took the mat almost immediately after Royal in his 165 lb. consolation match and, like Decatur, but ultimately come up short in an 8-2 decision against Miles Fitzgerald of Augustana.

Spears came next in a quarterfinal match at 174 lbs. and got taken down to his back and pinned less than a minute in, giving Spears his first loss since the Midwest Classic in December.

Spears got a chance at redemption in a win-or-go home consolation bracket match at 174. Spears did not let this opportunity slide as he got two takedowns in the third period to secure a 10-5 decision.