NEWBERRY — The Newberry College (19-3) baseball team grasped the lead in the third inning of the shortened contest and held on to the necessary five innings.

The Wolves picked up the season sweep of the University of Mount Olive with a 5-1 win on Tuesday, March 8.

Sophomore Rylan Brown (Spartanburg) picked up his second win against Mount Olive in as many weeks as he went four innings for the Wolves allowing four hits and just one run. Redshirt junior Kyle Baker (Gaston) finished out the final inning of action for the Wolves allowing just two hits and striking out a pair.

Redshirt junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) led the Scarlet and Gray at the plate as he was able to record a pair of RBIs in his three plate appearances. Senior Beau Thompson (Pickens) tallied the other RBI for the Wolves on the day. Sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) went 2-3 at the dish while senior Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.) went a perfect 2-2.

A lead-off walk dealt to the Trojans found its way around the bags in the opening frame to give them the early 1-0 lead.

Newberry was able to get a runner on the base paths in the bottom of the second, but a popup to the infield ended that attack. The Wolves kept the Trojans off the board in the top of the third before finally getting on the board themselves with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. After an error allowed the first runner on base, a pair of wild pitches from the Trojans brought around the run to score and tied the game up. Thompson drove in another run for the Wolves later in the frame to give them the 2-1 lead.

The Wolves closed out the top of the frame with another double play before tallying three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. A wild throw on a pick-off attempt brought Clements all the way from second to increase the Wolves lead to two. After a single by Lebron, a walk and a wild pitch, Newberry was situated with runners and the corners and Marine tallied two RBIs with a triple to right center field that brought around both runs and secured the 5-1 advantage.

Baker made his way through the Trojans lineup in the top of the fifth before lightning and a downpour brought the game to an early halt, 5-1 in five innings.