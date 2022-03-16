MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Newberry men’s lacrosse team held on to down the nationally ranked Mount Olive Trojans (UMO), 13-12 on March 8.

With the win, Newberry snaps a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-2 (0-1 SAC).

“What really stood out was how good of a team we have, if we can put together a full 60 minutes. We showed up for three quarters considering it was 11-4 going into the fourth quarter, we need to learn to keep the gas on and not give another team an opportunity to get back into the game,” said Head Coach Nick Cotter

Sophomore Baker Westmoreland and junior Curtis Bukta both recorded their second hat tricks of the season in the win.

Newberry’s leading goal scorer Mac Ryan notched his 13th goal at the 12:44 mark to open up scoring for the Wolves. His teammates sophomore Zach Thompson and Bukta followed up with goals of their own to put Newberry up 3-0 with five minutes left in the first. UMO closed the first quarter scoring two goals to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Ryan started the second quarter similar to the first, netting his second goal of the day at the 12:01 mark. Senior Zachary Sunderland marched down the field just three minutes later to rifle in a shot to go up, 5-2. Bukta posted his second goal of the day 43 seconds later to increase the advantage to four. UMO answered with a goal, but Newberry’s defense held on to head into the halftime break with a lead, 6-3.

The Wolves kept their foot on the gas in the third quarter, outsourcing the Trojans 5-1 to head into the fourth with an 11-4 advantage.

Things began to heat up in the fourth quarte as Mount Olive’s Aidan Lolande scored less than a minute into the fourth to cut the lead back to six. Sunderland netted a man-up goal to get his second of the day and put the Wolves up, 12-6. UMO went on to score three-straight goals to get within three. With the Trojans eying a late comeback, sophomore goalkeeper Griffin Broad scooped a ground ball and sprinted the distance to net the Wolves 13th goal with six minutes left in the fourth.

UMO Scored three goals in the final five minutes to cut the lead to one with 1:20 left. Sophomore Connor Bates won the following faceoff with a ground ball pick up from Bukta to secure the, 13-12 win and get the Wolves first win over a nationally ranked opponent this season.