NEWBERRY — The Newberry College (20-3, 4-0 SAC) baseball team was able to pick up the win in the opening game of the conference series with UVA Wise, March 12.

Junior starting pitcher Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) was brilliant on the mound for the Wolves, he went six innings while only allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out 10. Sophomore Wesley Livingston (Pomaria) wrapped up the game for the Wolves tallying four strikeouts in his three innings of work to pick up the save.

All but one member of the Wolves starting lineup recorded a hit on the evening. Senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) led the way for the Scarlet and Gray on the evening as he posted four RBIs, going 4-for-5 at the plate. Junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) and sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) each posted a trio of RBIs while senior Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.) turned in a pair.

UVA Wise was able to strike first in the contest with a lone run in the bottom of the first inning, but Newberry responded in the top of the second with a run on an RBI-single by freshman Ben Freeman (Easley) to bring the score back level. However, the Cavaliers posted a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to retake the lead.

Newberry kicked off a three-run top of the third after a bases loaded double by Marine drove in a pair and Gibson plated an additional run with a single to the outfield. In the fourth, Newberry again put up three runs in the frame. Their lead would continue to extend by the same margin in the top of the fifth as a sacrifice fly and a double in the late goings of the inning plated three more runs for the Wolves and gave them the 10-3 advantage.

Silence would fall on the offensive side of the ball for both teams until the Cavaliers were able to get a run back in the bottom of the seventh, but the Wolves responded with two runs in the eighth and four runs in the top of the ninth to wrap up the 16-4 final score.