HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (6-9, 0-5 SAC) fell to the No. 45 ranked Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne on the road on Friday 6-1.

The Bears struck quickly in doubles by taking the No. 1 doubles position, but Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) responded with a 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles. With the doubles point on the line, the Bears claimed the No. 3 doubles match to take the 1-0 lead into singles play.

The Bears made it 2-0 after taking the No. 4 singles match. Zancheta put up a strong second set at No. 6 singles, but he was unable to win the tiebreaker, putting the Bears up 3-0. Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) put forth an impressive effort, competing from start to finish. However, his opponent was able to secure the victory at No. 2 singles 7-5, 7-5, securing the win overall for Lenoir-Rhyne.

Despite the match already being decided, Bivol continued to impress with a 6-3, 1-6, [10-8] victory at the top singles position.