CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry softball team used a pair of great pitching performances and six home runs, across two victories, to record their first sweep over the Queens Royals since 2017.

The Wolves now sit at 21-7 overall on the season and 2-2 in SAC play.

Game one:

The Wolves broke the ice in the second inning as Hannah Towery and Vanessa Wilson were both hit by pitches. Towery was brought home by a Tedi Nunn RBI single. Tori Rose forced a fielding error which brought home Wilson to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead.

Newberry continued to add on in the third as Sierra Brogdon started a rally with a double and was brought home on a Hailey Hill RBI single. A Mackenzie Turner RBI single drove in Hill, and Towery scored on a fielder’s choice to make it a 5-0 lead after three.

The Wolves got their next two runs from solo home runs by Turner in the sixth and Kasey Widmyer in the seventh to make it 7-0, which would be the final.

Widmyer was once again phenomenal in the circle as she recorded her eighth complete game and third shutout of the season. In those seven innings of work, Widmyer only allowed two hits and walked two while striking out five.

Game two:

Newberry struck first in the second game, as Hill hit a homer to center field to make it 1-0.

The Royals got their first runs of the game in the second inning on an error and RBI single to give them the 2-1 lead.

Wilson gave the Wolves the lead right back as she joined the home run party with a three-run shot to give Newberry a lead they would not renege.

Queens got a run back in the bottom of the third, but the Wolves pulled away after that. In the fourth, Emily Hughes singled and Hill reached on an error that scored Hughes. Towery hit Newberry’s fifth home run of the day to make it 7-3 and Turner made it back-to-back with a solo shot, her second of the day, to make it 8-3.

Queens got their final run in the bottom of the fifth, but a five run sixth which included a two-RBI double from Turner and RBI singles from Lindsey Mitchell, Nunn and Mallena Wright put the game in run-rule territory with a 13-4 lead for Newberry.

The Royals got two in the bottom of the sixth but Alexandrea Sullivan shut Queens down to secure her seventh complete game of the season. Sullivan only allowed two earned runs while striking out seven in six innings of work.