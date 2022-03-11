NEWBERRY — After two hard fought wins on day one of the last Newberry round robin of the season, the Newberry softball team had what was, according to Head Coach Ciria Triplett, “the most complete performances we had all season.”

The Scarlet and Gray now sit at 19-7 on the season after completing an undefeated weekend.

Game one:

The Wolves struck first as Hailey Hill drove home the first five runs of the game. Hill opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with an RBI single to score Mallena Wright and Emily Hughes giving the Wolves the early 2-0 lead. Hill added three more RBIs as she drove a pitch to the cars parked behind the fence in left field to make it 5-0 after two innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Wolves would tacked on one more as three straight singles by Lindsey Mitchell, Kasey Widmyer and Tedi Nunn loaded the bases for Vanessa Wilson who drove home pinch runner Madison Truett to make it a 6-0 lead.

Brittany Crowson continued the trend of outstanding pitching by the Wolves pitching a shutout through 5.1, before giving up two in the sixth. However, the Wolves would pick their pitcher up as they responded with two runs in the bottom half to make it 8-2.

Crowson finished her second complete game of the season by working around two singles in the seventh before getting a line out to Nunn to end the game.

Game two:

The Wolves put up a six-spot in their first at bat. Wright got hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hughes. The next four batters reached base as Hill would walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch that also moved Wright to third. That was followed by RBI doubles from Hannah Towery and Mackenzie Turner that gave the Wolves a 3-0 lead. Sierra Brogdon joined the fun with an RBI single to score Turner to make it 4-0. After a Nunn fly out, Wilson capped the inning with a two-run home run to make it 6-0 after the first inning.

Offensively, the Tornado did not go away quietly as they put up four runs in the third to cut the lead to two.

In the seventh, Rikkelle Miller led off with a single. The Tornado pinch ran for Miller as Alexandrea Sullivan retired the next two batters. However, King tried to get a little too greedy on the basepaths as the Wolves caught the King pinch runner stealing and ended the game and secured a perfect weekend for the Wolves, 6-5.

“I’m super proud of the girls for digging deep and being able to come out of this weekend 4-0 and head into conference play with some momentum,” said Triplett.