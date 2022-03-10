NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team returned home and opened their final round-robin tournament of the season with wins over King and Davis and Elkins on March 5. The wins moved the Wolves to 17-7 overall on the season and 16-2 at home.

Game one:

The Scarlet and Gray struck first in their first at bat. Mallena Wright led off the game with a single and advanced to second when Hannah Towery was hit by a pitch. After a fielder’s choice retired Towery, Wright scored on an RBI single by Hailey Hill.

Alexandrea Sullivan had her first bit of trouble in the circle in the top of the third. The Senators led off the inning with a double which came home to score on an RBI single. However, Sullivan retired the next two batters to keep the damage to a minimum.

The Wolves returned the favor in the bottom half of third. An Emily Hughes RBI double scored Sierra Brogdon and Hannah Towery, both of whom reached via walk, to give Newberry a 3-1 lead.

That was all the offense that Sullivan needed as she silenced the Senator bats for the rest of the game. She finished her sixth complete game only allowing three hits, and one walk while striking out nine.

The Wolves tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Mady Brown brought home Reagan Smith to give the game the final score of 4-1.

Game two:

The Wolves’ Kasey Widmyer and King’s Nikole Counts retired the sides in order the first two innings and each pitched the first three innings scoreless.

However, the Tornado struck first with a leadoff home run in the top of the fourth.

Newberry responded in the bottom half of the inning after back-to-back singles by Sierra Brogdon and Hill, Towery brought home Amber Dalfonso, who pinch ran for Brogdon, to tie the game at one.

The game would stay there until the bottom of the sixth as Mallena Wright led off the inning with a single and then stole second. After a dropped third strike allowed Brogdon to get on base and Wright to advanced to third, Hill delivered a sacrifice fly to give the Wolves the late lead at 2-1. However, the Tornado responded with a one out homer in the top of the seventh to tie the game.

After a scoreless top of the eighth, and the international tiebreaker in effect, Newberry pinch ran Emily Hughes for Brogdon at second base, then advanced Hughes with a Hill sacrifice bunt. Towery walked. In the next at bat, a throw down to second base sailed high and Hughes scored without a play, giving Newberry the hard fought 3-2 win, their first extra innings win of the season.