MANHIEM, Pa. — Prior to the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships this weekend, the National Wrestling Coaches Association released their last team and individual rankings before the tournament.

Fresh off their second consecutive Super Region II title, the Newberry wrestling team nabbed their highest ranking of the season at 14th in the most recent poll, which is based on a composite of the individual rankings. Individually, two of the five Wolves that qualified for the National Tournament were ranked in their respective weight classes: Evan Carrigan and Isiah Royal.

At 125, Evan Carrigan was ranked 10th nationally by the NWCA, holding steady at the spot that he held in the last rankings that were released before the Super Region II tournament. Carrigan went 2-1 on the day, securing his NCAA bid with a hard fought 8-6 decision over Limestone’s Kevin Radcliff, who qualified for the tournament as well by finishing third. However, Carrigan did not get a chance to wrestle for the Super Region title as an injury forced him to forfeit his championship match with UNC Pembroke’s Nicholas Daggett.

At 149, Isiah Royal earned the top spot in the rankings and was awarded the top seed in the 149 lb bracket. Royal is a perfect 10-0 on the season and went 3-0 in the Super Region tournament. Royal outscored his opponents by a combined score of 35-4.