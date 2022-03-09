ANDERSON — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (14-1, 3-1 SAC) showed their resilience and came away with a tough 4-3 victory over the Anderson Trojans on Mar. 6.

“We are united right now,” said Assistant Coach Elias Fernandez. “The girls are really playing for each other.”

The Trojans struck first by claiming the No. 2 doubles position. Then, despite a tough match from Ish Singh (Gurugram, India), the pair fell by a score of 5-7 at the No. 3 doubles position in hand. Despite the doubles point already being decided, Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) were able to grind out a 7-6 victory at No. 1 doubles in a tiebreaker to take some momentum into singles play.

Anderson struck first in singles play by claiming a victory at No. 2 singles, but Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) was able to get the Wolves on the board with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles. Spice was then able to tie up the match at 2-2 with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles. Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) shook off losing her first set 2-6 on her way to taking the No. 1 singles position by a score of 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to put the Wolves one win away from clinching the match. With Newberry needing someone to step up to secure the win, Singh answered the call with a 6-0, 6-4 victory at No. 5 singles to clinch the match overall.

“Our team really wants to win,” said Fernandez. “That’s exactly where we need to be at this time of the year, where it’s all about winning.”