ANDERSON — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (6-8, 0-4 SAC) fell to the Anderson Trojans by a final score of 6-1 on March 6.

The Trojans struck the first blow in doubles by claiming the No. 3 doubles position, but Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) and Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) locked in to win No. 1 doubles by a score of 6-4. Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) put forth a valiant effort at No. 2 doubles, competing from wire to wire. However, Anderson came away with the 7-5 victory to claim the doubles point.

The Trojans earned victories at the No. 3 and No. 6 singles positions to take a 3-0 lead overall. Bivol was able to get Newberry on the board with an impressive 6-1, 6-4 win at the top singles position. However, the Trojans clinched the match overall shortly after by taking the No. 2 singles position. Despite the match already being decided, Friedland and Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) were still able to provide a strong, competitive effort with Friedland forcing a tiebreaker to decide his first set and Blavignat only falling by a narrow 6-4, 6-4 margin.