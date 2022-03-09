GREENVILLE — After a South Atlantic Conference first-round win over third-seeded Tusculum, the Newberry College Wolves men’s basketball team (15-13) fell to the No. 2 seeded Queens Royals.

The threes were flying early for both teams, as the first five made baskets of the game were three pointers. Marcus Ford (Eatonton, Ga.) converted his first shot to open up the scoring. TJ Brown (Columbia) got into the action with a three-pointer of his own, but the Royals responded with a 9-0 run to push out ahead. Devario Sheppard (Columbia) and Sherman Robinson (Freeport, Bahamas) each had positive trips to the free throw line to keep the Wolves within striking distance, but the Royals always seemed to have an answer with more hot shooting.

Despite the attack from Queens, a QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) layup followed by a three-pointer from Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) helped to try and shift momentum back to the Wolves. However, the Royals answered once again, sending the Wolves into the halftime break trailing 28-44.

Brown started off the second half hot, quickly scoring seven points. The Royals answered with another three-pointer, but Brown attacked the basket for an and-one opportunity. However, the Royals pushed their lead back out with an 11-2 run before Brown ended it by earning a trip to the free throw line. However, it would not be enough as the Wolves run in the South Atlantic Conference tournament came to an end at the hands of the Royals.

Brown led the way offensively with 19 points. Sheppard added nine points of his own while leading the team in rebounding with five. Ford had six points and four rebounds while Joseph had seven points off the bench.