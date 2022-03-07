ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference named their Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week on Feb. 22. Irma Watson Perez made history as she became the first Newberry track and field athlete to be named an SAC athlete of the week during indoor season.

The freshman from Sanford, Fla. earned this honor with her SAC leading mark of 16.16m in the weight throw at the USC Indoor Open on Feb. 18, placing sixth overall. That throw also reset her school record set at the Wolves previous meet in Winston-Salem. Watson Perez has reset the school record in both the weight throw and shot put this season and has thrown a program top-ten mark in every meet the Wolves have competed.