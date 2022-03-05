Five Wolves qualify for NCAA Nationals

PEMBROKE, N.C. — In a season that was full of ups and downs, the Newberry wrestling team showed why they are the predominant program in the region. They claimed their second consecutive NCAA Super Region II Title and tenth overall on Saturday in Pembroke, N.C.

Five different Wolves punched their tickets to the NCAA National Tournament in St. Louis, Mo. The Wolves earned a total of 130.5 team points, 26 more points than second place UNC Pembroke.

Isiah Royal and Caleb Spears both continued their dominant runs in 2022 as they claimed individual titles. After receiving a bye, Royal started his national title defense with a 18-2 technical fall win over Coker’s Bryan Jones. Then he clinched his NCAA berth with a 8-0 major decision over Tyler Pepe of Belmont Abbey in the semifinals. The win made him the first five-time NCAA qualifier in program history. Royal completed his regional title run with a 9-2 decision over Demetri Teddlie of King.

Spears also received a bye in the first round and followed the exact path Royal did, as he won his three matches by tech fall, major decision, and decision. Spears dominated Coker’s Alex Miller and Lander’s Jack Bond to secure his NCAA spot and then won his second straight regional title with a 9-6 win over Belmont Abbey’s Connor Weeks. The latter win would all but secure the Wolves’ team title.

Evan Carrigan secured his NCAA berth at 125 with a 16-0 tech fall over Aaron Zebrauskas of Belmont Abbey in the quarterfinals, and a 8-6 decision over Limestone’s Kevin Radcliff. However, Carrigan did not get a chance to wrestle for the region title as an injury caused him to forfeit his championship bout, giving him a second place finish.

Joining Royal, Spears, and Carrigan in St. Louis are Talon Seitz and Timothy Decatur, both of whom ran the gauntlet through the consolation bracket to place third and secure the last spot in their weight class. Decatur fell in his opening bout in the championship bracket but used a technical fall and two major decisions to propel him into the third place match, with a berth in the national tournament on the line. Decatur rose to the occasion as he earned a gritty 4-2 decision over David Medina of King to secure his spot on the podium.

Seitz won his opening round bout against King’s David Varner via a pin in the last minute of the bout. He advanced to the semifinals with a 7-4 decision over Lander’s Gage Bernall but fell in the championship semis. Seitz bounced back in the consolation semis with a 9-1 decision over Connor Smith of Emmanuel, and clinched his NCAA berth with a reversal in a tiebreak in a rematch with Bernall to give him the 7-6 win.

Devan Moore and Nolan Wheeler each fell one bout short of an NCAA berth as they fell in the third place match. However, both Moore and Wheeler would earn bonus point wins in their respective runs to help the Wolves in the team point race.

Armando Acosta, Kaleb Haven and Devon Rice each fell in the consolation semifinals but added a total of 31 points to the Wolves team total as each of them won their fifth place matches, highlighted with a Rice pin of Coker’s Hamilton Cooper.

“I’m proud of what our team has accomplished this year,” said Head Coach Deral Brown. “It’s been a roller coaster of a season and our guys never took their eyes off the goal, and now it’s time to turn our eyes to NCAAs in two weeks”

With the Super Region trophy in tow, the Scarlet and Gray return home and will look to add some more hardware to the case. They will head to Chaifetz Arena in two weeks for the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships on March 12 and 13 in St. Louis.